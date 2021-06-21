NJ hits 4.7M adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has hit Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s goal of vaccinating 4.7 million people.State Department of Health figures showed Friday that the state had inoculated 4.75 million adults, hitting a goal Murphy set for his administration nearly two weeks ahead of schedule. Murphy announced what he cast as a milestone at University Hospital in Newark, where the state’s first COVID-19 vaccine was administered about six months ago. Murphy had said the figure amounted to 70% of the adult population, but his office said the percentage has dropped because the state’s population grew during the most recent census. The vaccination figures also include those under 18 since vaccinations for youths have begun being administered.