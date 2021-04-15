NJ increases food aid by $95 a month for 231K households

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey says it will boost supplemental nutrition assistance benefits for 231,000 households, about half of those already getting the federally funded help, by $95 a month under a Biden administration rule. The change was announced Tuesday by the state Human Services Department. It comes with about a $17 million price tag, though the program is financed by the federal government and run by the state. The Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program, which had been called food stamps, serves more than 800,000 people in the state in about 423,000 households.