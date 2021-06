NJ lawmakers advance $46.4B budget, up 15% over last year

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers have advanced a record $46.4 billion budget, a 15% increase over last year. The spending plan unveiled on Tuesday boosts the state’s public pension payment, allocates hundreds of millions for tax givebacks and sets aside almost $4 billion to cover debt. The mammoth spending plan was set to be debated by Assembly and Senate budget committees and would go next to the floor of each house if approved, with votes as early as Thursday.