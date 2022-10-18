NJ Lottery Proposes Online Sales

New Jersey’s Lottery Commission has officially proposed rules to allow for people to buy tickets online. If approved players can purchase tickets through NJLottery.com and mobile apps. The Commission cites potential players might not have access to play because of mobility issues and restrictions from COVID-19. They also say it could open the Lottery to a younger generation. Public comments may be made by November 18th.

Link to proposal: https://njs-cdn.lotteryservices.com/content/dam/portal/pdfs/about_us/public-notices/54_N.J.R._1788(a).pdf

Comments information:

Proposal Number: PRN 2022-125.

Submit written comments by November 18, 2022, to:

Patricia Coppel

Division of State Lottery

PO Box 041

Trenton, NJ 08625-0041

Email: Patricia.Coppel@lottery.nj.gov