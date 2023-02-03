NJ man charged with throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in northern New Jersey last weekend has been taken into custody.

According to the Associated Press, Nicholas Malindretos is charged with attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building. The 26-year-old Clifton man was due to make his initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Newark, and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney. The incident occurred early Sunday at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Authorities say a man lit a Molotov cocktail and threw it at the door. They say the glass bottle broke but didn’t cause any damage to the temple, and the suspect fled down the driveway.