NJ man sentenced for threats to Black Maryland woman, family

BALTIMORE (AP) — A New Jersey man has received three years of probation, 30 days of confinement and intensive in-patient drug treatment for making threatening telephone calls to a Black Maryland woman and her family. U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in a news release that Michael Marotta of Sewell, New Jersey admitted that he used a text message app that hid his identity to threaten physical harm. According to Marotta’s plea agreement, he used a mobile phone application to send the threatening message. In the message, Marotta used racial epithets to describe the Maryland woman and her family, and he threatened to come to their home and harm them.