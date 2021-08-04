NJ man sentenced to 16 months for posting judge’s address

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for posting a federal judge’s home address online. William Kaetz was arrested last October and charged with threatening the judge, who wasn’t named. The 56-year-old Paramus man pleaded guilty Monday to one count of making restricted information publicly available. Kaetz’s arrest came three months after a disgruntled attorney shot and killed the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas’ at the family’s home, spurring legislation to increase penalties on people who publish personal identifying information of judges, prosecutors or law enforcement officers.