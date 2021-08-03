NJ mandates vaccine at some state, private health facilities

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Workers at New Jersey’s state-run and some private health care facilities and high-risk congregate-living centers must get a COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing for the virus. That’s according to a requirement unveiled Monday by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy says the change would likely affect “many thousands” of workers, but couldn’t specify how many. The requirement comes as new cases, particularly involving the contagious delta variant, are climbing in the state and elsewhere in the country. Murphy’s order affects about a dozen state-run facilities, including the three Veterans Affairs homes, state correctional facilities and those run by the Juvenile Justice Commission. The private facilities affected include long-term care facilities like nursing homes.