NJ mass vaccination sites to remain closed because of snow

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s six mass-capacity COVID-19 vaccination sites will stay closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the six sites to close Monday and Tuesday because of the weather. New Jersey has opened what it calls megasites in Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Gloucester, Middlesex and Morris counties. The governor said the Morris facility has rescheduled vaccinations to Wednesday, while the Atlantic and Middlesex sites moved to Thursday. The Bergen, Burlington, and Gloucester sites were set to be closed Monday anyway.