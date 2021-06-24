NJ probing deaths of motorcyclist, scooter rider after stops

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The attorney general’s office has identified two people whose deaths in accidents stemming from traffic stops are being probed. The office says 21-year-old Francis De La Cruz Abad of Trenton crashed on May 25 in Hamilton Township after fleeing from an officer attempting to stop him for not wearing a helmet while operating a scooter. He died two days later. Twenty-nine-year-old Odean Cummings died last week when his motorcycle struck a truck after officers tried to stop him on Route 1 in Woodbridge. State law requires an investigation of deaths that occur during encounters with police.