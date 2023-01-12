NJ protester sentenced for helping set police car on fire

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man who helped set fire to a police vehicle in New Jersey’s capital city during protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison. Kadeem Dockery was the last of four men sentenced to prison terms in connection with the May 31, 2020 riots in Trenton. The 31-year-old Trenton man received a 27-month term Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors have said Dockery lit an explosive device and tossed it through the open front driver’s side window of a Trenton police vehicle. He then removed his shirt and gave it to another man, who tried to stuff it in the car’s gas tank and ignite it.