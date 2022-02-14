NJ reaches $20.5M settlement with bus firm over missed trips

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A bus company accused of overcharging New Jersey Transit for missed trips and over-billing for hours and miles driven will pay more than $20 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the state. That’s according to acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck, who announced the settlement Friday. The settlement stems from when the state joined a whistleblower lawsuit in 2020 against Hoboken-based Academy Bus LLC, which bills itself as the largest privately owned and operated transportation company in the country. The complaint alleged Academy failed to report tens of thousands of missed trips over a six-year period ending in late 2018 to avoid assessments under its contract with New Jersey Transit.