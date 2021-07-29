NJ recommends masking indoors in certain situations

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) —Vaccinated and unvaccinated residents in New Jersey should wear masks indoors when there is an increased risk of spreading COVID-19. That’s according to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli. They said Wednesday the state’s coronavirus metrics are going in the wrong direction, and new data suggest the delta variant is more transmissible. Instances where masks are recommended include: crowded indoor settings, those involving close contact with others who aren’t fully vaccinated and those where someone’s vaccine status is unknown.