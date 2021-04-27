NJ relaxing COVID-19 restrictions for weddings, proms, more

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will increase capacity for indoor weddings, proms and other catered events beginning May 10, along with outdoor capacities at large venues. Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled the changes during a news conference Monday. Murphy said the two-week delay is aimed at giving schools and businesses time to plan. Weddings, proms, funerals, political events and performances can begin hosting people up to 50% of their capacities, with a maximum of 250 people. That’s up from a limit of 35% capacity and 150 people.