NJ Senate confirms Platkin to be attorney general

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Democrat-led Senate confirmed Gov. Phil Murphy’s former chief counsel to be the state’s attorney general. Attorney General Matt Platkin had been serving as the state’s acting top law enforcement official since earlier this year when Murphy nominated him. Platkin served as the Murphy administration’s top attorney overseeing pending bills and executive orders for the Democratic governor from the start of the administration in early 2018 until late 2020. He left to take a post at the firm Lowenstein Sandler where he handled white collar cases and business disputes. New Jersey is one of a few states whose attorney general is appointed, with most states holding elections to fill the post.