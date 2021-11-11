NJ senate president concedes to newcomer, cites ‘red wave’

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, one of the most powerful elected officials in the state, conceded that he lost reelection to the state Senate. The Democrat, lost to Republican political newcomer and commercial truck driver Edward Durr in southern New Jersey’s 3rd District. Sweeney said his loss by about 2,000 votes was the result of overwhelming GOP turnout in his suburban Philadelphia, politically split district, calling it a red wave. Sweeney added that he won’t be withdrawing from public life, though he stopped short of saying whether he would seek election to the Senate again or run for governor in 2025.