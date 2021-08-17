NJ sets monthly internet gambling record in July at $118M

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s internet gambling industry set a new monthly record in July, winning more than $118 million online. The previous record was $113.7 million in March of this year. When in-person casino gambling and sports betting revenue is included, the casinos and three horse tracks that offer sports betting won over $450 million in July, an increase of over 70% from a year ago. All nine casinos posted a revenue increase in July, led by Hard Rock, which increased its winnings by nearly 79% to $55.5 million. New Jersey casinos and tracks took over $578 million worth of sports bets in July.