NJ sport bets over $1B again; casinos lag pre-pandemic

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s robust sports betting market broke the $1 billion mark for the sixth time last month in terms of the amount of bets taken. But March’s figures were worse for seven of the nine Atlantic City casinos, which continued to lag behind their in-person gambling revenue levels before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The casinos and tracks made $423.6 million in gambling and sports betting revenue in March, up nearly 18% from a year earlier. But in terms of in-person winnings, only Hard Rock and the Ocean casino were up over March 2019 levels.