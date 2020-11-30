NJ state police recruit loses consciousness while training

SEA GIRT, N.J. (AP) — A state police recruit remains hospitalized in critical condition after he lost consciousness during a training exercise. A state police spokesperson says the incident occurred Wednesday as the 27-year-old recruit was engaged in an active countermeasures-boxing bout with a fellow classmate at the state police academy in Sea Girt. Academy staff members immediately stopped the exercise and rendered first aid to the recruit, who was taken to a hospital. The spokesperson said the recruit remained hospitalized Thursday, but declined to release the man’s name or further details about the incident. The other recruit involved in the exercise was not injured.