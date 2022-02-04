NJ Supreme Court rejects GOP effort to toss redrawn map

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Supreme Court ruled against Republicans seeking to toss out the new congressional district map favored by Democrats. The order means the congressional map approved just before Christmas by the redistricting commission will stand. The map will apply for the next decade until the 2030 federal census and a new map is drawn. That map was put forward by the Democratic members of the commission and chosen by the tie-breaking commissioner, John Wallace. Republicans sued soon after, alleging the map was an unfair gerrymander.