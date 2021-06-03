NJ threat to beach funds halts town’s resident-only parking

DEAL, N.J. (AP) — A Jersey Shore town with a long history of trying to discourage outsiders from using its beaches postponed its latest attempt Wednesday after state officials threatened future beach replenishment and storm repair funding. Deal’s Board of Commissioners postponed an ordinance that would have restricted parking on some streets closest to the beach to residents-only during summer weekends. Deal postponed action on the measure after determining it ran afoul of an executive order Gov. Phil Murphy issued last year reopening beaches amid the coronavirus outbreak. The state Department of Environmental Protection warned Deal it would jeopardize future beach replenishment funding if it adopted the residents-only law.