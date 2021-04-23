NJ to bake climate change risk into policies, share costs

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will incorporate the impacts of climate change and rising seas into all its major policy decisions in the near future, and will seek to share the costs of protecting the state among all levels of government and the private sector. A report released Thursday bluntly predicted “it will be increasingly difficult for people to live and work in coastal places as sea-level rise inundation increases.” It recommended the state incentivize a move away from the riskiest areas. State officials said they can’t build protection projects everywhere there is a risk along the coast and must prioritize projects based on the greatest benefit.