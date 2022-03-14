NJ to distribute $641M from settlement for opioid crisis

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will disburse $641 million over the next 16 years to confront opioid addiction. It’s an influx of cash from the settlements between Johnson & Johnson and three other companies over their role in the addiction crisis. That’s according to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy who announced the funding Friday. Murphy discussed the settlement funds during a roundtable discussion with stakeholders and acting Attorney General Matt Platkin. The money will be used on opioid treatment, recovery, prevention, first-responder support programs and research, Platkin. Murphy and Platkin pledged that the money won’t be used to plug budget holes and won’t supplant any current funding.