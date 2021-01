NJ to get 30% boost in vaccines over next 3 weeks

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top health official says the state is set to get a 30% increase in the number of coronavirus vaccine doses over the next three weeks. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday that New Jersey’s allotment of vaccines from the federal government will rise from about 100,000 doses a week to 130,000 for three weeks. The boosted figure comes after President Joe Biden announced Tuesday his administration would increase how much states got by about 16%.