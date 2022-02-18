NJ to notify 186K properties to replace lead water pipes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Thousands of New Jersey households will soon be getting notified that their residences have lead service lines and will be replaced over the next decade under a 2021 state law. That’s according to the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection. Just how quickly the lines will be replaced isn’t clear. In the meantime, the letter being sent to households advises running cold water to flush out lead, among other steps. The cost of replacement is likely to be distributed to utility ratepayers or homeowners. The law was enacted as a way to get a handle of the number of lead pipes in the state’s infrastructure and to remove the hazardous substance.