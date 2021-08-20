NJ town council president charged with misuse of 911 system

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey town council president has been charged with misusing of the county 911 emergency telephone system. Phillipsburg Town Council President Frank McVey faces false public alarms charge and if convicted could face up to 18 months in state prison. The Express-Times reports that McVey said Wednesday that his actions were in line with his sworn duties as a councilman. Before calling authorities, McVey emailed several Phillipsburg employees claiming that if he did not receive a response, he would call 911 and have an officer come to his home and respond to his inquiry.