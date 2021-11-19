NJ Transit adds service to airport, parade and shopping

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit is adding buses and trains over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to get passengers to the airport, parade and shopping centers. Early getaway rail and bus service will be available starting Wednesday to accomodate increased travel and to provide additional capacity to Newark Liberty International Airport and for those leaving work. Extra trains and buses will operate in the morning and early afternoon on Thanksgiving for passengers headed to and from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Bus service will be offered to shopping centers throughout New Jersey on the Friday after Thanksgiving.