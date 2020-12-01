NJ Transit adjusts schedule for derailment repairs

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Some New Jersey Transit rail passengers have to adjust their schedules while the railroad continues to make repairs following last week’s derailment. North Jersey Coast Line trains are operating on a modified schedule through the week beginning Monday. NJ Transit also has made minor adjustments to Northeast Corridor train schedules. Coast Line and Northeast Corridor passengers may experience delays of up to 15 minutes. Buses are honoring rail tickets. Eight cars of a New York City-bound commuter train derailed early Tuesday in Perth Amboy. The cars remained upright and no one was injured.