NJ Transit adjusts schedule in anticipation of wintry storm

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit is adjusting its schedules in anticipation of a storm that’s predicted to deliver snow and a wintry mix to the state. Trains will operate on a Level 2 severe weather schedule on Wednesday. NJ Transit says passengers should expect delays, detours and potential cancellations if storm conditions intensify. Buses, light rail and Access Link will operate on a regular weekday schedule for as long as weather and road conditions allow. Trains and buses are cross-honoring tickets on Wednesday and Thursday. NJ Transit passengers are advised to monitor the agency’s website.