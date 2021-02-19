NJ Transit seeking fix to rail delays at MetLife Stadium

New Jersey Transit is looking to address a problem that has plagued it in recent years: hourslong waits for people traveling by rail to and from MetLife Stadium. Officials announced Thursday they have issued requests for proposals to companies interested in tackling the problem. The requests stem from a workshop held in 2019. Trains were overloaded following the 2014 Super Bowl, forcing fans to wait for hours. A similar, though not as severe, bottleneck occurred in 2019 after a WrestleMania event. Current rail service between the stadium and Secaucus Junction runs about seven miles through swampland and can only carry roughly 8,000 people per hour.