NJ weighs easing property tax bills for 1.8M owners, renters

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The number of New Jersey residents getting property tax relief would nearly quadruple to almost 2 million people under a plan Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled. The governor’s proposal on Thursday will be part of the new fiscal year budget he presents next week to the Democrat-led Legislature. He pitched the new plan at an event in Fair Lawn as part of an effort to concentrate on affordability since a narrow election victory in November. Under the new plan, homeowners making up to $250,000 will be eligible to get a credit toward their property taxes of up to $700 in the fiscal year beginning July 1. Renters who make up to $100,000 would get rebate checks of up to $250.