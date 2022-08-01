NJ woman convicted of murder in death of 17-month-old son

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has been convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son but acquitted of conspiracy in an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill a former boyfriend. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 45-year-old Heather Reynolds of Sicklerville wept as the Camden County jury announced its verdict Thursday. Reynolds, who was also convicted of possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child, faces a mandatory life prison term when she is sentenced in October. Prosecutors alleged that Reynolds suffocated her 17-month-old son, Axel, by holding a cleansing wipe over his nose and mouth in May 2018. Defense attorney Richard Fuschino said he plans to appeal the verdict.