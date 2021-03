NJ’s jobless rate climbs. to 7.9% from 7.7%

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s unemployment rate climbed 0.2 points in January to 7.9%. That’s according to state labor data released on Monday. The state added 900 jobs overall for the month, but the jobless rate rose because more residents entered the labor market. The labor market underwent a shock over the past year because of the COVID-19 outbreak, beating levels set during the Great Recession and when Superstorm Sandy hit.