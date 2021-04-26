NJ’s Motor Vehicle head named to Pentagon post

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state’s top motor vehicle official has been tapped to become an assistant defense secretary. Murphy announced Friday that Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton will join President Joe Biden’s administration as assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs. Murphy named Fulton to the MVC post in 2018. She’s a former Army captain and was a member of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point’s first class to admit women.