No charges in police shooting of man in Asbury Park standoff

A grand jury has declined to bring criminal charges against a New Jersey police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man during a standoff at the Jersey Shore in 2020. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office says the actions of Asbury Park Police Sgt. Sean DeShader were justified under the circumstances. Authorities say Hasani Best held a knife throughout the 45-minute encounter with police and was not deterred by being shocked with a stun gun. A spokesman for Best’s family denounced the decision, saying he was unjustly killed.