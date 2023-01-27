No Limits Cafe

No Limits Cafe, located on Route 35 in Middletown is a lunch cafe with a major difference. It is a charitable organization that will train and employ adults with Intellectual Disabilities.

It is their belief that EVERYONE has the ability to be a contributing member of society. Employees will have a sense of pride and purpose, while serving customers great food. Their mission is to EMPOWER adults with intellectual disabilities by providing jobs and job training to help them lead fulfilling lives within our community and to increase awareness of their potential. The No Limits Cafe Suzanne Hatfield Training Program helps additional adults with intellectual disabilities find meaningful employment and lead productive, successful lives. The desired goal is to place all of the trainees in jobs, collaborating with employers to ensure success. No Limits Cafe is open Monday through Saturday from 11am to 3pm. To find out more about the Cafe, Training Program and upcoming events: NoLimitsCafe.org

