Nuisance Fine To Be Voted On Today in Howell

If you call the Howell Police Department too much, you may find yourself a pretty big fine. The Township Council will meet tonight to discuss a few items and one of them is a so-called “Nuisance Fine”. Property owners could be fined $300 for excessive calls, this coming in response to the cost of township services. If passed, the ordinance would be in place on a one-year trial basis.