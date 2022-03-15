NY asks Supreme Court to stop NJ from leaving port watchdog

NEW YORK (AP) — The state of New York has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to block New Jersey from withdrawing from the bi-state commission formed to monitor corruption at the New York area’s ports. In a document filed Monday by New York Attorney General Letitia James, the state asked the court to stop New Jersey from its “unlawful attempts to withdraw unilaterally from the Waterfront Commission Compact” by March 28, the date New Jersey has said it will withdraw. The commission was formed in the 1950s to combat organized crime influences. But New Jersey says organized crime has largely been driven out of the ports and that the commission was impeding job growth by over-regulating businesses there.