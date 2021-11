NY, NJ, Conn. agree on dividing up federal transit aid

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of negotiations, New York and its two neighboring states have finally agreed on how to divide up billions in federal COVID-19 relief money aimed at public transit. Under the agreement, New York will receive about $10.8 billion, New Jersey will get about $2.6 billion and Connecticut will receive about $474 million. The agreement was announced Tuesday by the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Transit systems in the region lost more than 90% of their ridership during the height of the pandemic, causing steep drops in revenue.