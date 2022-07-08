NY Waterway Intends to File Lawsuit Over Belford Ferry Decision

After loosing a bid to ferry commuters to from Belford to New York City NY Waterway officials said Thursday they plan to fight the decision by Monmouth County to award a contract tp Seastreak. Armand Pohan, chairman, president and chief executive officer of NY Waterway, told the Asbury Park Press, “We’re stunned, and so are the riders we’ve served these past 20 years,” Pohan said in a statement. “Our bid … was thrown out based on a technicality in which the county didn’t follow its own rules. That’s a bad deal for riders in Monmouth County, and we intend to fight it.”

The decision to change vendors happened last week.