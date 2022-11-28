Ocean Alley – Double Vision

The release of ‘Double Vision’ coincides with the release of Ocean Alley‘s 4th album ‘Low Altitude Living’. This release caps off what has been a mammoth 2022 for the band. This year alone, the band played across the East Coast and Canada in June and July, selling out nearly every headline show on the tour. The year kicked off with the band playing a 12-date Australian tour in February – selling more than 35,000 tickets and sold out shows around the country. They then toured UK and EUR twice, as well as an arena tour in New Zealand. ‘Double Vision’ is a cruisy feel good track. The song thrives with its quintessential Ocean Alley sound, layered with exquisite verse vocal phrasing, and a mix that builds and builds towards a succulent chorus that crashes and refreshes all over, like a glassy wave out in the morning sun.

