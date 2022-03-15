Ocean Casino plans $5M remake of sports betting facility

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort is planning a $5 million facility merging a bar, traditional gambling and sports betting. The casino says it will open The Gallery Bar, Book & Games, a 12,000-square foot facility where its current sports book is located. The project is the final phase of a $25 million renovation of Ocean’s casino floor, and is due to open this summer. It includes a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge with 59 seats and 12 slot machines. Blackjack and roulette tables will surround the perimeter of the bar, while 140 feet of video screens will line the venue.