Ocean Co. Car Dealer Loses Court Fight With Insurer Over COVID Claim

Down’s Ford in Toms River has lost a federal court case against their insurance company over COVID-19 closures.

The Ocean County car dealership sued their insurance carrier because they claimed that Zurich American Insurance hadn’t paid their claimed losses in their policy.

The lawsuit was filed in May of last year after Governor Murphy signed a number of Executive Orders closing many businesses, including EO 107. Down’s claimed that Order was a civil matter and not part of the “virus exclusion” section of the policy.