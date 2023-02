Ocean County Commissioner Director to Retire

After an over 4 decade career in politics Joseph Vicari will retire. Vicari served as Ocean County Freeholder, then Commissioner since 1981. In a statement from his office that “After much soul-searching, today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection to the Ocean County Board of Commissioners.”

With 14 terms served he is the New Jersey’s longest serving County Commissioner. He plans on serving out his term as Commissioner Director until December 31st.