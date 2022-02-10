Ocean County Man In Jail After 25 Charges of Arson

A Manchester man has been charged with 25 counts of second-degree aggravated arson by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office. NJ.com is reporting that Gregory Fullman is in jail after evidence was left behind in many of the forest fires he is accused of setting in Ocean and Burlington Counties. The largest fire was allegedly set by Fullman in Bass River State forest in May that consumed over 617 acres. Items like cigarette butts and energy drinks helped authorities back track to Fullman who is also accused of setting fires in Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor and Manchester Township. No one was injured in the fires.