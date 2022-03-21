Off-duty NJ officer charged in crash that killed couple

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — An off-duty New Jersey police officer has been charged with vehicular homicide in a crash on the Garden State Parkway last fall that killed a Maryland couple. The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office said 34-year-old John McClave III is charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide and traffic counts. McClave is a member of the Hillside police department and has been suspended without pay. Prosecutors said McClave was on his way to work in October when his pickup went off the highway in Tipton Falls and hit a car, killing 40-year-old Angel Acevedo Jr. and 35-year-old Daniela Correia Salles of Baltimore. His attorney said he “adamantly maintains” his innocence.