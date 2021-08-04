Officers cleared in 2019 stop that led to motorist’s death

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A state grand jury has declined to file charges against northern New Jersey police officers over a 2019 traffic stop that led to a motorist being hit and killed. The incident occurred in August 2019 on westbound Interstate 80. The attorney general’s office says Montville police officers pulled over 25-year-old Kevin Cruz of Black River, New York and asked him to exit his vehicle. Cruz then ran onto the highway and was struck by a tractor-trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene. The grand jury reviewed witness interviews, police dashboard camera videos and autopsy results.