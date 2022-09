Official: 2 killed amid crashes during pop-up NJ car rally

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in southern New Jersey say at least two people were killed amid multiple crashes at a pop-up car rally over the weekend. NJ.com reports that Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron told NJ Advance Media on Sunday that there were a series of car crashes related to the “unsanctioned” car meet-up event. Byron said the two victims “were in a golf cart” but weren’t believed to be part of the event. No further information about the crash or the victims was available. Officials had issued warnings earlier about what they called an unsanctioned car rally separate from the Fall Classic Car Show taking place in the city.