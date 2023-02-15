Official: Michigan gunman had note threatening 2 NJ schools

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A school superintendent in New Jersey says the Michigan State University gunman was found with a note in his pocket indicating a threat to two schools there.

According to the Associated Press, Ewing Public Schools Superintendent David Gentile said in a statement Tuesday that the district closed for the day. The statement was based on information from police and said it was later determined there was no threat to the district. The statement says the gunman, Anthony McRae, had ties to Ewing Township but had not lived in the area for several years. Authorities in Michigan are still trying to determine McRae’s motive for the university shooting.