Official: Track was to be out of service before 2 killed

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities say two construction workers struck and killed by a train earlier this month on a bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania were on a track that was supposed to have been taken out of service for planned concrete work. The National Transportation Safety Board said two contractor employees from JPC Group Inc. were hit by a westbound Port Authority Transit Corporation train at about 9:20 p.m. Oct. 14 on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in Camden, New Jersey. A safety board spokesperson said preliminary information indicates that the track “had not been taken out of service when the contractors entered the bridge in a close clearance area.”